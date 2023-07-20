Luann de Lesseps Teases ‘Lot of Fun’ on Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

While Real Housewives of New York fans weren’t gifted with the Legacy version of the show, fans were given something better. Season 5 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will be the RHONY: Legacy edition. Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman all packed their bags.

Once the Legacy series idea was scrapped, Luann proposed sending the original ladies on a luxurious trip instead. Now fans will see the icons return to St. Barts, the scene of another infamous RHONY trip. We will have to see if any swashbuckling pirates show up. After all, many of the ladies are single and always ready to mingle.

Getting the gang back together

Luann was a guest on Ramona’s podcast, Turtle Time with Ramona and Avery Singer via PodcastOne. She reflected on the ladies’ recent tropical adventure. “You know I think we had a lot of fun on that trip. I enjoyed, you know, being all together again, which was awesome,” Luann said.

Ramona also shared her thoughts. “Wasn’t that good the way we bonded? I have to say Avery, Luann and I bonded in a way that we never have in like 12 or 13 years,” Ramona stated. “It’s just hysterically great.” An interesting description. Moving on!

But the cast also received some fabulous benefits from signing on for RHUGT. The ladies reportedly took home a cool $250,000 to participate. That boggles my mind.

First off, I think some cast members should have received less. I’m looking at you, Kristen. Although I suppose they didn’t want stalled contract negotiations like with RHONY: Legacy.

I’m looking forward to seeing these gems shine again in St. Barts. In the meantime, you can catch Sonja and Luann in their new spin-off, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

The rebooted Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo. Welcome to Crappie Lake continues Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

