Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Emerges in Arizona While Pump Rules Cast Parties in Lake Tahoe

She’s baaaaaaack. Kind of. Rachel Raquel Leviss has not officially returned to Vanderpump Rules, but she is sending a message. This time it isn’t on a postcard covered in lightning bolts and stickers. There’s been speculation Rachel will soon get back to production, but she was allegedly holding out for more money.

While the cast throws down in Lake Tahoe, people wondered if this would be Rachel’s big moment to reappear. Now she has definitely reappeared but she’s not in Tahoe, and her timing is curious. Page Six has the pics.

Heeeeere’s Rachel!

With nary a spray tan in sight, it seems some very intentional photos were taken of Rach. This is the first time the public has seen her since she hightailed it to a mental health care facility after the reunion. Allegedly.

While the current average daytime temp in Arizona is hovering around 118 degrees (that’s about 48C for my Euro friends), and melting cars, Rachel thought it would be a good time to take a walk. Thankfully, the paparazzi just happened to be along her path and snapped some shots. Also, paps don’t hang out in Arizona, they were obviously contacted.

Rachel decided to step out looking like a soccer mom and I guess went for “humble attire” save for her interesting choice of headwear. Sporting a baseball cap with the words, “Be A Good Person,” it’s giving “you first.” It’s giving, “live, love, laugh.” Has she gone from party girl to PTA President? Did Tom Sandoval coach her to wear this hat? Ultimately, these words are either for EVERYONE, production, or the full cast of VPR.

As Scheana Shay and Lala Kent try to out MILF each other in Tahoe and Sandoval seemingly repairs his relationship with Tom Schwartz, it’s fair to wonder where Rachel will fit back in. Obviously, people are filming with Sandoval. Scheana is currently taking heat for being in photos with him. And it begs the question, will Rachel receive the same treatment?

It appears she is bound to her contract. So if she’s holding out for more money and refusing to film, Bravo might have called her bluff. The fact that she is making her presence known could mean her return to Pump Rules isn’t far away.

