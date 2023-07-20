Tamra Judge Blasts Real Housewives Taking ‘Shortcuts’ With Ozempic

Shots fired, Ozempic users! Tamra Judge is here to shame you because she achieved her figure the old-fashioned way. Here’s a question, if the tiny Real Housewives of Orange County star isn’t coming for you, do you even exist?

Tamra hasn’t made many new friends since returning to RHOC. Outside of John Mellencamp’s son-in-law’s wife, there aren’t many people cozying up to Tammy Sue. She’s been battling on and off with Teresa Giudice in recent months. Now she’s battling with most of her co-stars. It appears Ozempic clients are next on her list of targets.

One, two, Tammy Sue comes for you …

In a now-deleted Tweet, Tamra may or may not have responded to former friend Jennifer Pedranti when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen asked Jenn, “Who do you think is more fit – you or Tamra?”

Being approximately 2900 miles away from Tamra’s closest location, Jenn replied, “Oh man – me.” Jennifer also added she participates in yoga “almost” every single day. Then Tammy Sue popped on Twitter and took umbrage with her latest enemy’s words. She wrote, “There’s a difference between skinny and fit… I’m not on Ozempic. I don’t take shortcuts.”

Well, at least now the entire New Jersey cast will feel personally attacked. Tamra must have been advised her post wouldn’t age well because she deleted it shortly thereafter. All of that said, Jennifer has never admitted or alluded to visiting the Land of Oz herself, unlike Emily Simpson who may have words for Tamra after this.

While Tamra has been avoiding the Ozempic, she hasn’t been avoiding the alcohol. Gina Kirschenheiter said Tamra is “lit” this season and she wasn’t kidding. Additionally, Tamra’s been accused of playing up for the cameras, which she denies.

While Jennifer sleeps with one eye open, Tamra is just getting started.

