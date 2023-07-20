Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay Slammed for Spending Time With Tom Sandoval

Seems like the Vanderpump Rules drama is never-ending! Filming for Season 11 of the hit series has only recently begun, and the cast members are already receiving criticism. Tom Sandoval, who cheated on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss, has seemingly made his way back into the friend group.

Well, they say nothing lasts forever. It appears that’s the case with the cast’s hatred towards Sandy. He, along with most of the cast were seen on a trip to Lake Tahoe, which led fans to question Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay’s integrity.

Scheana may have dug her own grave here. On her Instagram story, she posted the cast visiting Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant Wolf. In that video, Sandoval’s voice was prominently heard. Fans were quick to point it out, and criticize Scheana for hanging out with him.

Looks like forgiveness is on the cards for Tom Sandoval

After the cast found out about Sandoval’s affair, they left no stone unturned to tear the two into pieces during Season 10’s reunion. While Scheana ended her friendship with him during the season finale, Schwartz later said he was “taking a break.”

After producers picked up cameras for Season 11 of Pump Rules, fans were looking forward to see how the dynamic would change after Scandoval. Perhaps, not as much as many had hoped. Sandoval was seen happily hanging out with the rest of the cast including Schwartz, Scheana and others.

Scheana, for her part, fell into deeper trouble, when a fan-posted picture on Instagram saw her seemingly wrapping her arm around Sandoval. Fans speculated that she’d forgiven him and began to criticize her.

She was quick to respond to the same on her Twitter account, and said, ““Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa (Vanderpump).” There are many ways you could’ve avoided the situation, Scheana. This only makes it worse and was evident in the way fans clapped back at her.

One user wrote, “I think Schwartz pretending like he was mad at Sandoval was all for show and/or to keep their business alive. In reality, I don’t think Schwartz has any morals himself or ever gave an F.” Another said, “I think [Schwartz] has a dependent issues, he can’t function without his mustache less worm.”

They also called out Scheana and said, “Of course scheana can’t keep a side. Her biggest downfall!” Another fan commented, “Goofy Scheana will forever move funny. Katie has had her pegged from jump.”

Some fans attributed the cast members’ actions due to their paychecks coming off of a reality TV show. One said, “Sad that scheana is giving in and filming with him for $$$$.” Another commented, “Money talks. They banked from this affair. Wouldn’t surprise me if they all made up.”

At this point, the situation only looks grave for both Schwartz and Scheana. While fans may be able to forgive Schwartz because they couldn’t care less, Scheana might have just shot herself in the foot. We’ll have to wait for the season to air and check for ourselves.

