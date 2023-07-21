Loophole in Rachel Leviss’ Pump Rules Contract May Mean She Doesn’t Film Season 11 at All

The mystery surrounding Rachel Leviss’ return to Vanderpump Rules remains. Is she planning a secret comeback? Is she negotiating a new salary to show up? Or is Bravo playing hardball and scoffing at any raise in lieu of the contract she’s already signed?

Rachel popped up for the first time this week, and there has to be a reason. She’s currently in Arizona and someone had to alert photogs for her photo op stroll. But now we learn, despite Rachel’s contract, she might not have to appear at all, thanks to a handy-dandy loophole. Up and Adam has done the Lord’s work and has the new details.

The loophole of it all …

Rachel went through it, due to bad choices. I’m not sure it turned out like she and Tom Sandoval thought it would. While Tom went on tour with his Venmo band and posted shirtless pics to Instagram, Rachel has been in a mental health facility since April.

People have speculated Rach was maybe hiding out in a hotel or with her family in Arizona. Regardless, she’s been out of sight but definitely not out of mind.

However, it is curious as to why she hasn’t been filming Season 11 with the rest of the cast. Most people assumed Rachel was trying to get that money for services rendered and an Emmy nomination. She may or may not have been told “thank you, next” and advised by Bravo she’s still under contract. But a medical loophole might hold the key to her continued sanity.

Will Rachel pull the plug on Pump Rules?

According to Adam, an insider advised if the physician at her mental health facility believes continuing with the show would prove harmful, she can pull out of the contract. By all accounts, she should have shown up for the cast trip to Lake Tahoe; at this point, everyone is headed home.

Additionally, Adam feels the time for Rach to make her comeback would have been in Tahoe because it was a level playing field. But her continued absence could be because she’s decided not to return to the show at all.

Okay, but if Rachel runs off into the sunset, will fans feel deprived of the face-offs they’ve been counting on? Surely both Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have perfectly rehearsed lines prepared for Rachel’s first moments. And that’s the point, isn’t it – to throw her into a den of wolves waiting and salivating?

If Rachel is still struggling, her mental health should come first, because what’s waiting for her behind Pump Rules Door #1 is an angry Lala and not a brand-new car.

