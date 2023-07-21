Sai De Silva Gives Marriage Advice After 14 Years With David Craig

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York finally premiered, introducing fans to the new generation of New York ladies. They don’t have the air of old money that Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan had. But they are a successful, and eclectic, bunch.

The content creator and social media influencer Sai De Silva has been vocal about the pressure that the new cast is under. Rebooting RHONY is a tall order.

But Sai recently decided to share some tips for a lasting marriage. She has been married to David Craig for 14 years.

Keep your marriage hot and steamy

Sai told People, “Have sex.” Welp, that was underwhelming. If only it was that simple!

David, who treasures his privacy, runs the household.

Meanwhile, Sai concentrates on her blog, Scout the City. She has enjoyed partnerships with fashion brands including Bentley, Fendi, and Dior.

Sai’s husband will appear on camera

Sai made it clear that her husband has never appeared on her blog. “This is going to be a big deal. Everyone’s going to see him. He’s not on social media so he has no idea what people are saying, what anyone is discussing,” Sai said on The Today Show with Hoda & Jenna. “He’s just showing his face and showing support for his wife.”

The couple’s children, son Rio, and daughter London, have appeared on their mom’s blog. They will also be featured on RHONY.

Even though she is known as a social media influencer, Sai had some reservations when it came to filming the reboot. “To be vulnerable and share my feelings is just something that I don’t really do. I don’t know if it’s because it has so much to do with me being a New Yorker, you just have a very tough exterior so you can make it here,” Sai explained to People. “I’m glad it’s over but I have to keep talking about it.”

You can catch the newbies in action when The Real Housewives of New York City continues Sunday at 9/8c on Bravo.

