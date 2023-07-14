New RHONY Star Sai de Silva Admits Ladies ‘Under a Lot of Pressure’

Real Housewives of New York fans are still salty after Season 13 tanked. But having a reboot with an entirely new group of ladies rubbed some viewers the wrong way.

Thankfully, we will get to see our RHONY legends Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman on Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip Season 5.

The Season 14 premiere of RHONY is right around the corner. And Andy Cohen seems confident that the franchise has a winning cast. Newbie Sai De Silva told The Messenger about navigating the intense pressure of being part of the rebooted franchise.

Sai tells it like it is

Sai, who is a content creator, explained, “The fans are intense. They want what they want, and it is a lot of pressure. We’re all under a lot of pressure to produce a show that people are going to love.”

But Sai is mindful of giving credit to the ladies who previously held apples. “Those are really big shoes to fill — we cannot fill those shoes. Instead, all we want to do is show you a different side of New York, a different RHONY,” Sai said.

“We are going to forever be grateful to the OGs who have paved the way, but now it’s just a different show. We’re going to bring all the wit, the sarcasm, the fun between friends, and it’s just going to be a good time.” Fingers crossed!

Sai is also fairly confident that RHONY’s ratings are going to “skyrocket.” She’s probably praying to the Bravo gods that the show is a hit.

“I’m just very real. I’m a real New Yorker, and that’s just how I was raised. There’s no fluff with me,” the mom of two stated. “I was trying to figure out at first — would sensitive people take that the wrong way? But at the end of the day, I’m just being me. I’m not playing a character.”

The upcoming season looks interesting. Let’s bring it, ladies!

Get ready for the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York on Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.

