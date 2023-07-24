John Fuda Explains Name Change, Slams ‘Tre Stumps’ After Social Media Misinformation

John Fuda is probably not the one to f around and find out with. He joined his wife Rachel Fuda for their first season on Real Housewives of New Jersey and boy was it a doozy. Rachel didn’t exactly kiss the ring of Teresa Giudice and the Tre fandom wasn’t pleased.

John pretty much guaranteed Rach a sophomore spin thanks to his performance at the Season 13 reunion. He handled Luis Ruelas like a champ and proved he’s willing to both talk the talk and walk the walk. Now he’s facing some issues with the loyal fans of Teresa, and he has a message for them too. Page Six has the details.

This one is for the “Tre Stumps”

Shots have been fired and it’s time to duck and cover. The ones who love Teresa love her fiercely and they will DEFINITELY have something to say to John after this. He said, “I’ve read some bogus misinformation on Twitter, so I figured I’d give the facts!”

John isn’t happy after Tre’s followers used detective skills not even Bo Dietl is privy to and dug around his past. Any dirt is good dirt when it comes to observing Saint Teresa and fans were focused on John’s 2008 arrest. When he was 21, he was allegedly driving while holding narcotics.

“I was never convicted and charges were dismissed,” John explained. “Some of the online trolls tried to twist this information, stating this was the reason why I changed my name,” he added.

John’s government name is Jonathan D’Atria. He says the switch-up has nothing to do with his previous arrest, despite what Teresa’s followers might think. “My last name is Fuda because after my parents’ divorce when I was a baby, my mother had immense support from her side of the family,” he continued.

Mystery solved!

John shared, “My grandfather was a huge part of our lives, and the father figure in mine. My mother even received a call from Paramus school one day asking her to correct my signature. I always wrote ‘Jonathan Fuda’ on my papers.”

Additionally, John said he knew his “last name was actually D’Atria” as a child and “formally changed” to Fuda in 2016. His legal name is Jonathan D’Atria Fuda. “Before getting married [to Rachel] in January of 2017, I wanted to carry the name Fuda in honor of Joseph Fuda,” he said.

Then John FUDA addressed Teresa’s fans directly. “Some of the ‘Tre Stumps’ need to ask themselves if I wanted to hide my past, why did I make my former last name my middle name?”

Hopefully now that this mystery is solved, fans can move on to wondering what Luis will bring out of Nonno’s closet for Fall 2023. Stay tuned.

TELL US – WILL TERESA’S FANS BE SATISFIED WITH JOHN’S EXPLANATION? DID JOHN JUST STIR THE POT?