Sister Wives Complete Guide: Updates, Cast, Seasons

Sister Wives premiered back on September 26, 2010. TLC believed that it had a brilliant idea for a show that would give insight into how modern-day Mormons who practiced polygamy lived. Sister Wives introduced the Brown family, which consisted of Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown. The Browns lived in Lehi, Utah, where at the time, polygamy was illegal. The practice has since been changed to an infraction that can be punishable by a $750 fine.

The idea of having multiple marriages was seen as taboo within pop culture, but the Browns tried their best to normalize it. Curious to learn more about the cast of Sister Wives? Not a problem! The Sister Wives guide has everything you need to know below.

Sister Wives Cast Members

Unlike other TLC series, this cast has stayed the same, with the only new additions ever being the addition of children. Season 1 introduced Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn to fans. It had just been the first three wives for years, with Kody deciding to court a fourth wife coming as a surprise. Kody and Robyn married during the first season.

What Is the Status of Kody Brown’s Marriages?

In the last two years, Kody has lost all but one wife. The father of 18 is currently only legally married to Robyn, and the two still live in Flagstaff, AZ. Christine chose to leave her toxic relationship in November of 2021.

In January 2023, Meri and Janelle revealed that they had also left the patriarch. Janelle had been fighting with Kody over his lack of relationship with their children, while Meri had been ignored for years on end. Kody seemed more broken up about losing Christine than anyone else and has yet to speak out about his separations.

Memorable Moments

There has been more than one infamous scene when you take a look back on Sister Wives history. Kody was caught talking about his third wife’s love of her favorite appetizer. During a confessional, Kody was forced to relive the time Christine turned him off when eating gas station nachos.

Most recently, Kody acted out a dramatic soliloquy as he stated he had been “knifed in the kidneys.” Even Janelle’s outburst during the last season shocked fans, as she has never been caught yelling at Kody.

Sister Wives Seasons

There are currently 17 seasons of Sister Wives that have aired on TLC. The network recently announced that Season 18 would premiere August 20, 2023, at 10 pm.

The most recent season centered around Christine and Kody’s fallout. Season 17 showed how distraught Kody was at losing his first wife, noting he felt he had failed at being a good husband. The patriarch had always said, “Love should be multiplied, not divided,” however, it was clear he was the cause of the broken marriage. Robyn emerged as the villain due to her constant crying and selfish demands.

Episodes

Sister Wives Season 1 had only nine episodes that were a half-hour long. As the popularity grew, so did the number of episodes. Sister Wives Season 17 aired 14 half-hour-long episodes with three, hour-long reunion segments where the cast was allowed to vent their frustrations on the past season.

With Sister Wives season 18 right around the corner, it is sure to be jam-packed with updates. Followers would like to see how Janelle, Christine, and Meri are doing without Kody controlling their lives. It is also important to question if TLC will renew the series after this season since it could be coming to its natural end. While there are no spin-offs just yet, one with Christine and Janelle could work out perfectly, since they are the fan favorites.

