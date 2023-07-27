Drew Sidora Wants Apology From Marlo Hampton at RHOA Season 15 Reunion

Reunion prep is fully underway for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Andy Cohen has sent out his annual call for audience-submitted questions, and the Atlanta peaches are preparing to settle their differences.

There’s been plenty of drama this season, and with a divorce looming, Drew Sidora still has a lot of storyline left to unfold. Although her marriage issues will be front and center, the only person Drew hopes for an apology from when they sit down at the reunion is Marlo Hampton.

Waiting and waiting

Drew and Marlo had a nasty (and bizarre) altercation earlier in the season. If you recall, Marlo got upset with Drew for not saying “shooting” when describing the incident at Kandi Burruss’ restaurant. It was convoluted, and it took way too much explaining for anyone to understand why Marlo was so mad at Drew.

After their on-screen spat, Marlo continued taking jabs at Drew. In one scene, she body-shamed her and called her a “deranged wannabe actress.” It’s messy, and although some time has passed, Drew still holds out for an apology.

When discussing her hopes for the upcoming reunion with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Drew explained, “I just want an apology from Marlo.” She continued, “That’s all I’m looking for.”

Keep dreaming big, Drew! Marlo isn’t necessarily known for giving out apologies left and right, so fingers crossed she can get that closure she’s looking for. As for the rest of the ladies, Drew doesn’t think they have any outstanding scores to settle. According to Drew, she “addressed everyone this season in the moment, in real-time.”

“I didn’t really carry too much,” Drew continued. “I said what I said. And I think Marlo owes me an apology, and I think I’m waiting for that on reunion day.”

RHOA airs Sunday nights on Bravo at 8/7c. A handful of episodes remain of Season 15 before the reunion. We’ll see if Marlo does anything else this season that warrants an apology to Drew.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MARLO WILL APOLOGIZE TO DREW? DO YOU AGREE WITH DREW THAT SHE ADDRESSED EVERYONE ELSE IN THE MOMENT?