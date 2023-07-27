Gina Kirschenheiter Opens up About Being Sober for RHOC Season 17

Gina Kirschenheiter is bringing it this season on Real Housewives of Orange County. And by “it,” I mean drama with Heather Dubrow and meltdowns because of Jennifer Pedranti. The newbie was having an “emotional affair” with Ryan Boyajian while she was still married. And this revelation triggered Gina.

Since Gina’s ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter cheated on her, it brought up some painful emotions. She has been trying to fix her relationship with Matt.

Now Gina is also filming Season 17 of RHOC while sober. This is her first time not imbibing while filming the show. She gave all the details to E! News.

Sober and judgy

“It’s crazy, right? Who would do this sober? I just keep saying the whole season, ‘I am way too sober for this,'” Gina quipped. So, why did Gina decide to forgo the alcohol for Season 17?

“I think it was a really good thing for me. Obviously, personally, I was able to tackle and look at some things that I really didn’t want to look at. And also, I just felt way more present the whole season and able to stay in it more and help work things out between some of my castmates and what not, rather than just being like, ‘I can’t take it anymore. I’m just gonna put myself down,'” Gina explained.

She continued, “That’s the right mindset if you’re going to look at these kind of traumas or things, you really want to do it with a clear mind. I have absolutely forgiven my ex. That’s why, for me, this really doesn’t have anything to do with him.” Gina added, “It has to do with me and me having to process through all of my feelings and what I went through in regards to that trauma.”

Gina’s drinking resulted in an arrest for driving under the influence in February 2019. At that time, Gina vowed to learn from her mistakes and make better choices.

