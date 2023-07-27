Lisa Rinna Wants Reality TV Stars to Boycott BravoCon

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna is probably missing her old job. It is extremely important for those who have careers in the arts to support fellow writers, actors, and creators. But it would also be nice if we could hear from those currently working in reality television.

Bethenny Frankel has been heading up a new surge of wrangling those in the reality realm to support the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. A lot of folks are interested in unionizing unscripted entertainment. Now Rinna is lending her voice to the call and wants BravoCon to go down in flames.

Remember when Rinna was booed at BravoCon?

The common denominator here is both Bethenny and Lisa are not on television at this time. Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to back Bethenny up and give her two cents. She thinks SAG-AFTRA members should sit out BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Rinna posted a pic of Beth’s big interview suggesting a reality stars union. “She has a valid point here,” she said. But I have to wonder if Lisa was currently filming RHOBH, would she feel the same way? Would Bethenny if she were still on RHONY? Or is this a convenient thing to get behind since neither has a tv job?

“And really all the SAG/AFTRA members should boycott BravoCon,” Rinna added. It’s wonderful Bethenny brought up a stance that so many of her peers are supporting, but will anyone listen to Rinna?

It’s also worth noting there’s probably a reason former reality stars are co-signing Bethenny’s coup d’état. Just because they aren’t on television anymore certainly doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be compensated when their shows are on streaming services, reruns, you name it.

Beth recently said, “The reality reckoning is here and #thebethennyclause is born… hell hath no fury like a reality star scorned. The days of exploitation & promoting IP that we don’t profit from are over.”

At this time, we haven’t seen any Bravolebrities announce they will be boycotting BravoCon. Rinna could very well refrain from attending the event, but we don’t know if she was invited in the first place.

