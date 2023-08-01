Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Share Space Filming Pump Rules Season 11

It feels like Season 10 just ended, but even still, fans seem to be foaming at the mouth for Vanderpump Rules Season 11. And who can blame them? With the way things left off at the Season 10 Reunion, people would pay good money to see the fallout and follow-up.

Well, most people. It’s hard to believe most of the cast members would want to return after everything that was said and done. Nevertheless, whether through contracts or finances, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval will return to Pump Rules.

For Tom, that might make sense. He loves attention. But Ariana had it rough last season, and she explicitly said she wouldn’t film with Tom for Season 11. But it looks like that might not be the case anymore.

Tom and Ariana, together again

On July 29, the U.S. Sun obtained photos of Tom and Ariana filming at the same location, despite Ariana’s claims that she would not be filming with Tom for Season 11. This was the first time the two were spotted together since the reunion. The two did not acknowledge each other according to witnesses.

The two were with the rest of the VPR cast at the Belmont Bar in Los Angeles. And like two characters from a C.S. Lewis allegory, the two were even dressed as opposites. Ariana was spotted in an all-black outfit while Tom wore a long sleeve white shirt and white baseball cap.

One witness reported that “Tom sat just feet away from his betrayed ex pulling his hat down and appearing to avoid a close encounter.” As expected, he opted to sit with friends instead of anywhere near Ariana. And on her end, the source explained, “Ariana appeared to not have a care in the world.” Hopefully, she doesn’t let him get to her anymore.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air on Bravo in early 2024.

