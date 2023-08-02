Bethenny Frankel ‘Knows What Not to Say’ With Real Housewives, Says NeNe Leakes

Bethenny Frankel is one of the most outspoken Bravolebrities out there. But sometimes, the Real Housewives of New York alum’s outspokenness clashes with her Bravo roots. For example, the woman is calling for a reality TV strike as we speak.

NeNe Leakes is another prominent outspoken former Housewife. And after the way she was mistreated on Real Housewives of Atlanta, it’s only natural for her to be obstinate to Bravo with decent frequency.

And obstinate is perhaps exactly the word to describe her in her most recent interview with Carlos King. She did not have wholly kind things to say about fellow RHOA co-stars and other folks in the Bravo sphere. And of course, Bethenny came up.

NeNe thinks Bethenny teeters

Carlos brought up Bethenny as a topic, and NeNe said they had spoken recently. Carlos suggested Bethenny, on the whole, is negative toward the Housewives conceptually. NeNe instead said, “I think she speaks out and says things, but I also think she teeters a little bit around — like I think she knows what to say and what not to say.”

But more to Carlos’ point, he was suggesting Bethenny is still held in high esteem by Bravo and Andy Cohen, despite her often apparent naysaying. Whereas NeNe, another outspoken woman, isn’t treated so well. NeNe agreed, saying, “Yeah, there’s a very big difference.”

But she also added, “First of all, you just said that she gets to get invited to Watch What Happens Live … I have been on Watch What Happens Live more than any Housewife. Certainly when [Andy] first launched the show.” That claim is not quite true if the WWHL IMDb page is accurate. NeNe has 30 appearances whereas Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore have 32.

The Bethenny and NeNe double standard

Regardless, her point was that she’s not given her due the way Bethenny is. Bethenny has appeared on 23 WWHL episodes. NeNe went on to say, “Bethenny can speak and say things that I can’t speak out and say.” She continued, explaining how disparate things would be between her and Bethenny if she spoke like the former RHONY star.

“I could say some of the same things that Bethenny is saying right now, and I would get criticized, or I would not be invited here, invited there, and I certainly wouldn’t be able to hang out with anybody in the Hamptons. I think she can say whatever she wants to say.” However, NeNe made it clear she wasn’t bitter.

“And it’s okay. I just am not in that position. I can’t say whatever. And she will still work. And I think if we speak and say some of the same things that she said, we can no longer work.” However, she never explained what she believed the divide was between her and Bethenny. It could be race, status, level of wealth, etc.; we just don’t know.

