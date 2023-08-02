How Much is Katharina Mazepa’s Engagement Ring From Lenny Hochstein Worth?

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has found a new man. Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, proposed to Katharina Mazepa. You know, the younger woman who took Lisa’s place.

Lenny and Lisa are still finalizing their divorce. But Lenny is still the king of poor taste. Why wait until your divorce is finalized before putting a ring on your mistress?

Well, let’s talk about that ring for a moment. Lenny may have spared no expense this time around. Page Six has the details.

You can see this ring from outer space

Lenny popped the question in Ibiza. Katharina posted photos of the actual proposal, and her ring, on Instagram. “On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever,” she wrote.

According to Page Six, diamond experts valued Katharina’s 12-carat ring to be worth around $1 million. “A high-quality diamond this large is very rare and therefore exceptionally expensive,” Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, explained.

“Finding a high-quality diamond in this carat weight is exceptionally rare, and weeks of planning likely went into selecting Katharina’s exact diamond. The size and beauty of her diamond is truly breathtaking,” he added.

He believed that the ring could be worth up to $1.5 million. The CEO of Rare Carat, Ajay Anand, told Page Six that Katharina’s ring features a solitaire stone with no other design elements. The diamond is a “high-clarity stone.”

Lenny gifted Lisa an “upgraded” second engagement ring before their split. She happily showed off the sparkler in January 2022. But Lisa might not be so happy with it now.

Ajay believes that Lisa’s new rock, which was a cushion-cut style, was also worth about $1 million. But Mike disagreed. He estimated Lisa’s ring to be worth a paltry $750,000. Which is about half of what Lenny spent on his new fiancée.

Well, Lenny and his bride-to-be are celebrating their love. Katharina’s rep issued a statement to Page Six. “We are delighted to announce the engagement of a truly extraordinary couple, Katharina and Lenny. Their love story has blossomed into a beautiful union, filled with passion, understanding, and unwavering commitment,” the rep said. Seriously? I can’t.

Then Lisa spoke out about their engagement. She wrote on her Instagram Story, “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement.”

Lisa’s bitter feelings aren’t surprising. Lenny allegedly started dating Katharina while he was still married to Lisa. The sordid details played out on RHOM last season.

