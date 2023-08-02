Vanderpump Rules Cast Members We Want To Be Friends With

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is youthful and fun. Yes, they come with their fair share of drama, but sometimes, it is fun to imagine befriending a few from the inner circle. The earlier seasons showed an extremely close group of friends who were all transplants to Los Angeles and just trying to find their way in Hollywood. Even though there are many, many issues, the group has mostly proven that they are there for one another. Ignoring the incestual cheating with one another, this is a group of friends we can get behind. This is the Vanderpump Rules cast ranked by who’d make the best friend.

Lala Kent

Okay, it has to be said Lala Kent is a pit bull, and one we want in our corner when the time comes. The mother of one is loyal to a fault and will go to bat for you in your time of need. Whether it is cheerleading a pickleball game or facing off with your arch-enemy, she’s our girl. While you may not think of it right away due to past mistress behavior, Lala is actually very much a girl’s girl.

The makeup guru lives by the girl code and often will combat her friends’ dumb boyfriends. Lala is all about having a good time when she goes out, as she likes to show off her flirting and dance skills. Even though she no longer drinks, she doesn’t judge you for wanting a Pumptini, and the good thing is you’ll always have a designated driver.

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder has always been the mean girl on Vanderpump Rules, but we can work with that as long as she is on our side. Even though she is no longer a part of the main cast, die-hard followers still love her. A real-life Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, Stassi has the fashion eye of Vogue editor, Anna Wintour. Who wouldn’t want a friend with a closet that would make Meghan Markle jealous?

Not to mention that Stassi was seen as the Head B***h in Charge (HBIC) of the group, meaning she got sh*t done. How refreshing it must be to have a pal who is willing to act like a total spoiled brat in order to receive the best service there is. Stassi, at times, could also be quite funny and knew how to throw one heck of a party. Being her friend would mean you would never leave the house looking like a hot mess, and you’d get all the best invites. Where can we put in a friendship application?

James Kennedy

The bad boy and resident SUR DJ, James Kennedy, has always been a bit baffling regarding his personality. The English native always looked like a friend you would want to go out with. The 31-year-old could be a great addition to any friend group if you are prepared to handle the fallout from his drinking. On the plus side, he would know where the hot spots are to check out.

James is also a dog lover, and who doesn’t want more dogs around them in life? Even though he has a hard exterior, James has grown and would be a good friend to lean on in times of need. While he may be a bit too honest, you know you are getting his genuine opinion on any matter. And as viewers know, trust and communication are key for a new best friend.

Scheana Shay

Love makes the world go round, and Scheana Shay is always willing to support a friend in need. While Scheana may not have always been the most popular out of the Vanderpump Rules group, she is one of the greatest assets. The mother of one isn’t afraid to follow any of her dreams, including her music career. With Scheana as a friend, you can be sure she would also urge you to follow your career dreams too.

Everyone needs that nurturing friend, with Scheana checking all the boxes. It also helps that she comes with her husband, Brock Davies, who also is proving to be a great friend to have. Together, both are joyful and try to see the positive in life. During hard times, you would want to lean on Brock and Scheana, like Lala has, knowing they would do all they can to help a friend in need.

