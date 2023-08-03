Erika Jayne Gives Update on Meeting Alleged Victims

Earlier this year, Erika Jayne’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was indicted on fraud charges. The case has had several ups and downs, including competency tests for Tom which ultimately decided he was fit to stand trial. But for years, Tom was allegedly stealing from clients and making purchases with that stolen money.

Many claim Erika was complicit in Tom’s crimes, but no solid evidence has emerged on that front. Still, with Erika appearing on Watch What Happens Live, it was bound to come up. Especially after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reversed a court’s ruling about THOSE diamond earrings purchased with allegedly stolen money.

During Erika’s WWHL appearance, Andy Cohen asked her a question from a fan named Daniel B, though, the question was asked by many. “Why did you decide to meet with the victims? Last season, it didn’t seem like you had empathy for them.” Erika didn’t hesitate in her response.

Does Erika have empathy?

She immediately said, “I’ve always had empathy for them, it’s just that timing is very important when you’re in litigation. And we met discussing corruption, judicial, lending, and banking in the legal industry.” Andy asked how the victims received her.

She explained, “I felt very comfortable. I, like I said, went there with an open heart. They were very nice to me and they did not have to be. I’m sure that they were very hurt, you know … I didn’t feel like they were being unjustly harsh.” As to whether any of them saw her as the enemy, Erika said that was something only they could answer.

And to conclude the discussion, Andy asked how Tom was doing. Erika answered, “Tom? I — he calls me every now and then. I can’t — I don’t really know … Because I don’t see him, and he’s always cheerful on the phone.” She said sometimes he’s with it, sometimes without. “Depends on the day.” The only thing left to hear would be the victims’ side of the story.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ERIKA IS BEING ACCURATE IN HER DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENTS? OR IS SHE PERHAPS TRYING TO SAVE FACE?