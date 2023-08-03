Other Bravo Stars We’d Like To See on Captain Lee & Kate Chastain’s New Show, Couch Talk

Long-standing Below Deck fans like us cheered when learning about Bravo’s latest show, Couch Talk. Featuring Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach, Couch Talk will provide commentary on the biggest Bravo moments taking place. As for the tone of this new series, comedy comes to mind, as both hold humorous, snarky personalities. Over the years, Kate and Captain Lee have provided Bravo with some of the most quotable lines and shareable memes to date.

We expect this trend to continue as the pair take the air together once again. If they choose to bring on guests, these personalities should be witty, to match with Kate and Captain Lee’s tone. An ability to see all sides would be fantastic, but in the land of reality television stars, fair is rare. That said, these are the Bravo stars that we think would fit in well on Captain Lee and Kate Chastain’s new Bravo series, Couch Talk.

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett could clear any room with her reads. In our correct humble opinion, she is one of Bravo’s funniest stars, with one-liners that rival that of Kate’s.

Candiace is also a fan of the other series on Bravo, as she’s been known to comment on all things #Scandoval as of late. These things make Candiace our number one guest star choice for Bravo’s Couch Talk.

Tamra Judge

Real Housewives Moments/YouTube

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is known for many things. Her strong opinions and ability to stir any pot would bode well for a commentary-styled show such as Couch Talk.

Tamra’s outspoken personality would also likely see her and Kate get on like a house on fire. This “pint-sized, baptized, highly prized” Bravo star would easily fit in on Couch Talk, but Captain Lee might find himself exhausted afterwards, as Tamra + Kate = chaos.

Jeff Lewis

Bravo/YouTube

Jeff Lewis‘ uncannily dry humor and ability to poke fun of life left us in stitches on Bravo’s Flipping Out. Currently, Jeff has his own Radio Channel on Sirius XM. This channel’s tagline of “Great news for you, and a nightmare for our lawyers” shows that no matter what the topic,

Jeff isn’t afraid to insert himself fully. On-air, Jeff has interviewed several Bravo stars, so we know that he’s up to date on current events and would therefore make an excellent guest star on Couch Talk.

Quad Webb

Bravo/YouTube

The casting department for Married to Medicine struck gold in their hiring of Quad Webb. Love her or not, there’s zero denying that she brings the entertainment to her long-standing and highly underrated series.

“Pinned to the cross, hung out to dry, raked over coals,” Quad’s word usages would fit in well with Captain Lee’s, whose sarcastic quips are universally known. Watching these two Bravo stars comment on their peers together could equate to comedy gold for Bravo’s Couch Talk.

Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville/YouTube

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and Kate are already friends, due to their shared time filming Peacock’s series, The Traitors. Brandi is often a polarizing personality, but if we are being honest, this makes for great television.

Brandi and Kate also have the same sense of humor and openness to “hate more than one person,” which would translate well for a series like Couch Talk. With her frank talk that is almost never filtered, Brandi is one of our top picks to appear on Bravo’s newest series with Kate and Captain Lee.

James Kennedy

Bravo/YouTube

Listen, we know that he’s problematic, but every time James Kennedy appears on Vanderpump Rules, his cutting remarks either have us laughing or seeing red. These heightened reactions that only a character like James can bring would likely drive viewers to Couch Talk.

On issues like sloppy charter guests, luxury real estate listings, cooking competitions, or even cheating Real Housewives, James’ opinions and takes would be cutting and hysterical. We’d therefore love to see James appear alongside Kate and Captain Lee, breaking down all things Bravo.

Patricia Altschul

Bravo/YouTube

We are throwing Captain Lee a bone by adding Southern Charm‘s matriarch to Couch Talk. Patricia Altschul‘s refined presence would be the calmest on this list for Captain Lee to endure, but also, she’d perhaps be the most entertaining guest of them all.

Patricia and Captain Lee are one and the same, as they both served in guidance roles over young, wild adults on their respective series. With Southern manners and eyes that have seen it all, her commentary is needed on Bravo’s Couch Talk.

