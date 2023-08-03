Robyn Dixon Agrees With NeNe Leakes: ‘I’m Not a Star’

They don’t agree on everything, but it looks like there’s one thing that Robyn Dixon and NeNe Leakes can agree on: Robyn isn’t a “star.”

The debate about who’s a star and who isn’t has been raging inside NeNe’s head and, thus, in the headlines for months. She previously commented about the Real Housewives franchise being “starless” during an interview on the Breakfast Club. She raised a few eyebrows by dissing The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Green-eyed Bandits. NeNe asserted, “They’re not famous.”

Then, in a recent interview with former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King, they played a game where NeNe was challenged to rank Housewives as stars or starless. When Robyn’s name came up, NeNe quickly dismissed her as “starless.”

Robyn, who’s gearing up for Season 8 of RHOP, took a moment to respond to NeNe’s shade. You might not always be on Robyn’s side. But you have to admit, her response to NeNe was pretty perfect.

Robyn responds

Image via @RobynDixon10 on Instagram

In a since-expired Instagram Story, a fan asked Robyn to respond to NeNe’s recent comments. She replied to the fan, saying, “Speaking for myself only … she’s right. I’m not a star.” Robyn continued, “I’m a very regular, normal ass person who just happens to be on a reality show. So no offense taken at all.”

There’s nothing wrong with being regular, Robyn! But let’s not forget; she is a Real Housewife. So, naturally, Robyn managed to drizzle in a little bit of shade into her response to NeNe.

She finished her post by saying, “I do find it strange that I’m even mentioned in that conversation, though,” which was the perfect way to close the door on that conversation for good.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is airing on Bravo Sunday nights at 8/7c, and Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently in production.

