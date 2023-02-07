NeNe Leakes Slams The Real Housewives Franchise As “Starless” And Calls Out Robyn Dixon

NeNe Leakes is making waves by slamming the Real Housewives franchise as “starless” following her appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show.

“These girls on these shows, they’re just not stars,” NeNe said, per Page Six. “If you really look at it, all of the stars that were on any of these franchises, they took them off and everybody that is left is starless.”

She’s not entirely wrong. The Real Housewives still features some pretty iconic reality TV legends such as Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Tamra Judge, and Kyle Richards. However, the breakout stars that made the franchise what it is today, like Ramona Singer, Vicki Gunvalson, Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Vanderpump, and yes, NeNe, have all either quit or been given the boot.

NeNe’s comments were in response to the Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon confirming she knew about Juan Dixon’s alleged affair with a mysterious blonde beauty.

“Ooooh, honey! Yes for the starless Robyn Dixon child,” NeNe said. “Starless honey, mmhmm.”

Charlamagne tha God, one of the show’s co-hosts, pointed out that the RHOP franchise received “high ratings.” However, NeNe was unimpressed.

“Oh, does it?” she responded. “When was the last time you looked at those ratings?” The ratings for certain Housewives shows have fallen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leakes admitted she doesn’t watch any Bravo shows except for social media clips. So does she have a point? I think so. “I’m not really a TV watcher,” she said. “I don’t watch TV at all.”

However, The Breakfast Club radio hosts disagreed with NeNe, adding that Robyn and Gizelle Bryant are stars.

“They’re not famous,” NeNe said of the green-eyed bandits. “They may be known … there’s a difference between famous and known. And so, I don’t know about famous but maybe they’re known for a minute.”

When the former RHOA OG was asked about Kandi Burruss’ star status, NeNe acknowledged Kandi’s hustle in the industry. “I will give Kandi, yeah, but everyone else … I don’t see it. I think they’re known,” NeNe finished.

The RHOA alum has been off Bravo since 2020. Since then, she’s dealt with the death of her husband Gregg Leakes, a nasty lawsuit between her and Bravo, and her son’s health issues. Despite not showcasing her life on television at the moment, the reality star still keeps her fans in the loop with the occasional Instagram update.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]