Shannon Beador Addresses Reports She Screamed at John Janssen’s Daughter

Let’s back up a minute. As we all know, Shannon Beador and former boyfriend John Janssen broke up several months ago. But they just can’t seem to quit each other, so they still get together now and then for a drink or five.

Sometime in July 2023, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her ex were having drinks at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, when they ran into John’s daughter. Shannon freely admits that John’s daughter doesn’t like her. Why on earth could that be?

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a positive relationship with John’s daughter,” Shannon told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on August 2, “which often happens in blended families.”

A disagreement ensued

#RHOC star @ShannonBeador shuts down reports that she was thrown out of a bar after an argument with John Janssen's daughter. #WWHL

“We did have an argument,” Shannon continued, “and I was upset about it.”

“Why are you still fighting with John’s daughter if you’re broken up?” Andy wanted to know.

“Because John and I were out,” Shannon explained. “We spend time together … We have fun when we do things together.” Not so much fun for John’s daughter, apparently.

Following the alleged screaming incident, John’s daughter didn’t stick around. She and her party made a hasty exit, and Shannon says the lights came up soon after, as it was closing time (“you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here”).

Shannon claims she wasn’t “thrown out”

Witnesses described Shannon as “wasted” and said she “had to be held back and removed by security.” Reportedly, photos exist of Tiki Bar staff escorting Shannon to her Uber. John and his family, who were photographed, “remained calm,” according to the eyewitness.

But Shannon refutes that story, saying, “The lights were up, and they were saying, ‘Everybody wrap it up.’ I wasn’t kicked out. But I asked security to help me with my Uber. That was it.” Okay then. Raise your hand if you believe Shannon. Anybody?

Why was Shannon screaming?

Then Andy asked the question everybody wants answered, “Why were you screaming at the daughter?” I wouldn’t dream of screaming at anybody, let alone either of my husband’s two children from his first marriage. Who does that? Oh, yeah. Shannon.

“We had an argument,” she answered simply. Like screaming is okay then. “There was an argument, but I was absolutely not kicked out.”

Furthermore, Shannon insists that both John and another witness made statements, “So why are you printing stories to try to hurt people?”

“They made statements?!” Andy said very seriously. “Oh, my gosh.”

