Shannon Beador Reveals She Was ‘Irate’ With Heather Dubrow

Well, Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has been about as messy as Heather Dubrow might’ve predicted. She’d previously said that filming this season was difficult for her. And in the newest mid-season trailer, we heard her express that she was everyone’s “whipping boy.”

Shannon Beador also stood out in the mid-season trailer for some pretty intense anger. She was seen shouting, “You owe my boyfriend a huge f*cking apology!” Shannon’s boyfriend has been quite the source of contention this season.

And with more RHOC to come, Shannon is doing the promotional run. She appeared on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode to discuss all things Bravo. And of course, Andy Cohen had to ask about the Dubrow of it all.

Why does Shannon dislike Heather?

“Shannon, you felt completely blindsided and betrayed by Heather running her mouth about your relationship … Was she the only one running her mouth about your relationship?” Shannon affirmed that it was just Heather. So, Andy asked, “Wasn’t everyone kind of talking about it?”

Shannon responded, “No, well, she was talking to people on and off camera, planting seeds, telling people things, making them believe the worst. So, I was irate. Because I finally trusted Heather — that I could confide in her. And it’s really disappointing.”

In a game afterward, Andy asked how Shannon was a better Housewife than Heather. She said, “I’m authentic and I’m a hundred percent real, and I mean what I say.” Some might argue with that assertion, but as an answer on her part, fair enough.

Interestingly, many fans thought Shannon was misplacing her anger. Commenters on YouTube suggested Tamra Judge was Shannon’s true enemy. As one user wrote, “Tamra’s the only one who brought it up on camera?” Another said, “I’m not a big fan of [Heather], but Tamra is clearly not a good friend to NONE of these girls.” Which is a double negative, but you get their point.

