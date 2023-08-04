Jax Taylor Admits He Was ‘Just Awful’ to Laura-Leigh Moser 

Someway, somehow, Jax Taylor has managed to crawl his way back into the Vanderpump Rules orbit. The massive impact of Scandoval is still wild to wrap your head around. Jax was the villain from Day 1 of the show. He was the cocky bartender who had little to no regard for other people in his life. It made him a horrible friend/boyfriend/employee, but a true reality TV star.

Jax is able to look back at the early days of Pump Rules and laugh. He’s in a whole new stage of his life being a dad and married to Brittany Cartwright — it was a lifetime ago. Jax recently teamed up with another fired former VPR star to talk about the good old days and revive a ghost of VPR past.

Jax jumped on Kristen Doute’s “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast to do a rewatch of Season 1. At the time, he was still in a rollercoaster relationship with Stassi Schroeder and messing up every Pumptini he tried to make. It also was the time when he had a fling with Laura-Leigh Moser. Apparently, Jax doesn’t look back at this time of his life fondly.

Jax gives justice for Laura-Leigh

Jax literally was the worst to Laura-Leigh. He jumped into dating her after a split with Stassi and, infamously, dumped Laura-Leigh after attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with her. It was some of the biggest f-boy behavior on TV, and now he’s finally owning it.

When reflecting on the relationship with Laura-Leigh, Jax feels remorse. “The way I handled that situation was just awful,” he said. “I use the term runaway train because, I really was, I was very reckless.” Duh, Jax — every VPR fan could tell that from Episode 1. At least he went on to acknowledge Laura-Leigh was a smart girl who was dealing with “personal demons” back in the day. Well, Jax, your treatment of her couldn’t have helped the situation whatsoever.

Jax also admitted that the only reason he got involved with Laura-Leigh so quickly was to make Stassi jealous. Again, it’s not rocket science. “I was just on kind of a mission to get back at Stassi, so I kind of wanted to date — who can I date at SUR to really piss her off? Who’s available? Well, Laura-Leigh is,” Jax said. Oy vey. Redemption for Laura-Leigh. Let’s bring her back to Sur instead of Jax and his Kentucky Muffin.

