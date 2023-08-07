Drew Sidora Divorce Update: ‘It’s a Blessing’

The Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora divorce is one many Real Housewives of Atlanta fans saw coming. While the pair seemed to be on better footing in recent episodes, their fights were nasty. If they were willing to go to war like that in front of the cameras, just how bad would it have been when recording was down?

Drew and Ralph confirmed their divorce on March 1, earlier this year. “After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love,” Drew said at the time. Now, she’s given an update on their split, and where she stands.

In an interview with TODAY, she explained why she now looks at the divorce as a “blessing.”

An uncomfortable, but worthwhile journey

Realizing “how much strength” she has, Drew admits that “being able to film five movies this year alone, I feel like it’s a blessing.” She’s certainly looking at her divorce as something that needed to happen. “Even though I’m going through a tough time in my life, I’m really giving in to God. He’s blessing me and sustaining me to be able to push through each day.”

Drew continued: “I’ve learned that I have resilience and I’m grateful for that. I’m grateful for that inner strength that I’ve discovered. I’m definitely in an uncomfortable spot, but I feel like discomfort can help you to go to the next level, so I’m grateful for the journey.”

For his part, Ralph sent an apology to Drew amid their divorce. He took accountability for his “part in the deterioration” of their marriage in a statement. “I’m taking this time to be more introspective and working to become the best version of myself,” he said. But he also threw a bit of shade when he said, “we know the real reason that ultimately led to my request for divorce.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

