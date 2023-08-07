NeNe Leakes’ Son Bryson Will Stay in Jail Through Christmas

Well, sounds like someone is going to need an Elf on the Shelf in their jail cell. That’s right friends, NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant might need to send his holiday cards from a different address this season.

Unfortunately, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum found her son in the slammer after an arrest for possession of fentanyl. And it looks like Bryson won’t be home for Thanksgiving or Jesus’ birthday. On the bright side, this might be the kick in the pants Bryson needs to straighten out. Radar has the details.

No Jingle Bells, just Jingle Cells

It appears NeNe is over and done with bailing Bryson out – but even if she wanted to he might be stuck behind bars. Gwinnett County Jail has advised Bryson isn’t even eligible for release until January 3, 2024.

That means NeNe’s oldest kid is getting ample time to learn from his mistakes. Hopefully, he’s comfortable because he’ll need to start counting down from 152 days at this point.

In early July, Bryson was arrested with felony possession of fentanyl and an additional charge of misdemeanor loitering. It didn’t help that Bryson then lied to police and gave his little brother’s identity when questioned. It was revealed when Bryson’s name was put through “the system,” he was “wanted for probation violation” in a completely separate case. Then he racked an extra charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.”

NeNe spoke briefly about Bryson’s situation. She’s “numb” because he’s “been struggling” with substance abuse for a long time. She previously said, “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”

For the sake of his children, maybe Bryson can get the help he needs and use his time wisely.

