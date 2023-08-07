Sister Wives Season 18 Premiere Date on TLC

Sister Wives Season 18 is a topic of hot discussion right now. Fans want to know, when does Sister Wives return? Now that there’s an official premiere date for Season 18, as well as a confirmed time for the first episode, we’ve got all the answers you need to plan your premiere party. Here’s when you can watch Sister Wives Season 18’s premiere.

When does Sister Wives return?

Sister Wives returns for Season 18 on August 20, at 10 p.m. EDT on TLC.

The show returns in the aftermath of Christine Brown leaving Kody Brown. She moved back to Utah, and Janelle Brown wondered if she was also fed up of the man in her life. As for Meri Brown, she wondered if they could just be “friends,” rather than lovers. And Robyn Brown – she was just an emotional wreck.

A teaser for Season 18 teased what followers of the drama know is to come. Kody’s life continues to crumble, and a lot of fans are dying to see it happen.

Christine explains that she left Kody because “I could see he had favorites.” She called it quits after Kody said the two would never be sexual. Meri can be seen in the new season following a similar path. “I’ve heard him refer to us as friends,” she says. That’s no foundation for a healthy marriage. Then again, being a wife among other wives isn’t really the typical route, either.

Janelle has accused Kody of “manipulating,” and she orders production to “shut it off” during a particularly vicious argument. With just one wife left standing, could Season 18 be the end of the series altogether? That remains to be seen.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING SISTER WIVES SEASON 18? ARE YOU EXCITED TO WATCH KODY’S LIFE GET TURNED UPSIDE DOWN?