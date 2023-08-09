Erika Jayne Teases ‘Insane’ RHOBH Season 13 Dinner Party Confrontation With Denise Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne doesn’t have time for Denise Richards’ Season 13 return, and here’s why.

In case you need a refresher, Denise’s Season 9 debut was pretty iconic. Did she give us much? Not really. However, she’s Denise f—king Richards, and we’re okay with giving her a first-season pass — mainly because she was the center of the show’s drama during her sophomore year.

Allegations regarding her sleeping with former diamond holder Brandi Glanville came to light, and it literally started WWIII. Denise stopped filming; she sent cease and desist letters to the rest of the group and announced her departure from the series shortly after. But now that toxic Lisa Rinna is out of the picture, Denise was happy to make her RHOBH return. And from the sounds of it, she came in guns blazing.

Erika says her beef with Denise is “insane”

When speaking with Today about the upcoming season, the Broadway actress shared a snippet about Denise’s comeback, and apparently, she had the smoke for everybody, including Erika.

“You’ll have to see it. Honestly, when she comes to Kyle [Richard’s] dinner party, I don’t want to give away too much, (but) I was just so confused at why she was mad at me,” Erika explained. “I hadn’t seen her in, like, several years.”

“So I was like, ‘Denise, I don’t understand what you’re mad at,’ like my whole life has blown apart,” she continued, referring to her divorce from the disbarred Tom Girardi and several lawsuits. “I’m not really concerned about what happened four years ago; I don’t remember it.”

According to the Real Housewives vet, Denise was “very serious,” but Erika, on the other hand, wasn’t phased.

“I couldn’t keep it together; I had no idea what she was talking about,” she said while laughing, “But it was just so insane.”

