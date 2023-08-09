Jeff Lewis Discusses Heather Dubrow Selling OC Mansion, While Shading Her

It is safe to say that both Heather Dubrow and Jeff Lewis will never be besties. They were squabbling back in 2016 when Jeff called the Real Housewives of Orange County star some names. “There’s an issue with her,” Jeff stated. “I think she’s phony and fake, and pretentious.”

So, when Jeff Lewis joined Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live, you knew it would be a snarky time. Jeff never disappoints. And during the WWHL After Show, Jeff shaded Heather.

Heather isn’t Jeff’s taste

An audience member asked, “Jeff, what did you think of Heather Dubrow selling her OC mansion? And how much would it cost for you to help her renovate her new Beverly Hills home that her and Terry [Dubrow] just bought?”

Jeff responded, “Well, you know, Heather she’s got a very specific, I think, taste … aesthetic. Yeah. It’s very, very masculine. Very masculine, which again, doesn’t surprise me.” He continued, “But I will say that I think she did a great job … I think she did a great job with her house. I mean, they did very well on that house.”

Andy added, “They did. They made like $30 million.” But Jeff couldn’t give Heather the win.

“But, by the way, a lot of this is celebrity factor. And I always tell Housewives, other Bravolebrities, ‘Look you can get 10 or 20 percent more for your house if you sell it now while you are famous, versus when your show ends,’” Jeff said. “And I always tell people ‘Sell now, sell now, sell now’ because you are going to get more for your house now than you are when you are not famous.”

A curious Andy was thinking about his real estate. “Do you think I could list my house … more?” he asked.

“I think people are willing to pay more to live in Andy Cohen’s property absof*ckinglutely,” he replied. “I’d have to sanitize it pretty good, but yeah.”

Welcome to Beverly Hills?

Podcaster Heather McDonald chimed in about Fancy Pants potentially joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I would love to see Heather switch over to Beverly Hills,” she stated. “I think that would be really fun and interesting to see her interact with those women and live in that penthouse.”

Even Jeff agreed. “Crossovers are working. I love Taylor Armstrong on Real Housewives.” Taylor was the first Housewife to skip to another franchise.

We will have to wait and see if Fancy Pants decides to trade her orange for a diamond.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Orange County continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT HEATHER HAS A MASCULINE TAKE ON DECORATING? WHY WON’T JEFF LET THIS FEUD GO?