Times Kody Brown Was a Massive Hypocrite

Calling Kody Brown a hypocrite is like pointing at the sky and saying it is blue. Sister Wives viewers know Kody speaks out of both sides of his mouth. However, sometimes it is fun to look back at some of the times he really put his foot in it.

For years, Kody has tried to hang on to what little control he had over his polygamous family, which included making major life decisions, like moving three times. For a while, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown went along with his shenanigans, but the smart ones grew tired after a while.

Sister Wives Season 18 is set to premiere this month and will show Kody losing all grips on his reality. He has been filmed yelling and acting volatile, which he mostly hid from cameras during previous years. One thing is for sure—Kody does not like being called out in any capacity. However, this season is a season of reckoning.

Kody Lives Like a Monogamous Man

Kody has had his favorite wife, Robyn, by his side for years. And as much as he denies it, the patriarch has been living what looks like a very monogamous lifestyle. Season after season, Kody has quipped about how proud he was to be able to juggle four women. He even, at one point, shared his weekly schedule. However, Kody fell out of love with the idea of a plural family somewhere along the line. Robyn gave Kody something he had always wanted—blind support. So when the pandemic hit, he hunkered down with her.

Only then did it become apparent that both Sister Wives stars were blissfully happy living as the only couple in the world. Kody not so subtly started pushing away Meri, Janelle, and Christine, often ostracizing them and starting small fights. He should have been truthful and saved himself years of headaches.

Kody Didn’t Go to Ysabel’s Surgery

One of Kody’s most controversial decisions was to miss his daughter, Ysabel Brown‘s spinal surgery. For years, fans have been following the teenager’s scoliosis journey and knew the daughter of Christine was in severe pain. So when the opportunity came for her to fly to New Jersey during the pandemic for the procedure, viewers just assumed Kody would be a supportive parent.

It turns out Kody didn’t give a damn about his daughter, no matter how much she begged. Instead, he chose to stay in lockdown with Robyn and his younger children, because he couldn’t bear to be away from them for over six weeks.

At the time, Kody explained that he would look like a hypocrite after “begging” his family to adhere to his strict COVID-19 rules. The surgery seemed like one of those moments when it would have been an exception to his rules, but Kody still refused. Kody did end up looking like a hypocrite, just in a very different way, and lost any respect his daughter had left for him.

Kody Breaks His Strict Moral Rules

We knew Robyn was trouble the moment she walked into Kody’s life, as she had a way about her that lured the father of 18 in, almost like a siren calling sailors to their deaths. During Season 1, TLC cameras caught Kody breaking all of his modesty rules, which even included helping Robyn pick out her wedding dress. Kody hadn’t helped any of his first three wives, and the move came across as disrespectful.

It didn’t help Kody’s case when footage showed him sneaking back into Robyn’s home after he got the call that Christine’s water had broken. The first kiss was supposed to be saved for their wedding night, just as he had done with Meri, Janelle, and Christine. However, Kody always made an exception for Robyn, whom he clearly was just more attracted to. It annoyed fans that while Christine was struggling in labor, Kody was getting his rocks off with his younger wife.

Kody Didn’t Wear Masks

The most recent scandal was when Kody and Robyn were caught maskless while shopping in Victoria’s Secret, via Reddit. The move was interesting, since Kody used his rules as the hill he chose to die on, which ended up costing him three marriages and relationships with his children.

It just goes to show how selfish Kody has been throughout the years, leaving viewers to believe he only cares about himself.

