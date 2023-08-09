Rachel Leviss Spotted in Arizona at Massage Spa

It’s probably time to pack it up and move on from any hopes of Rachel Leviss returning to Vanderpump Rules. And that’s okay because she’s taking care of herself after helping the show get at least one more season.

There has been no confirmation from Rachel or Pump Rules production about where she stands. But considering she appears to be standing in Arizona, it’s a safe bet she’s there until filming is over. While the VPR cameras are up for a couple more weeks, Rach is participating in some self-care. TMZ has the scoop.

Massage for one, please

Rachel is still in Arizona, doesn’t seem like she’s courting the press, and let’s leave her alone at this point. If she wanted to stir the pot, she would be back in LA by now. This is an unusual move. Fans are accustomed to watching people sacrifice their dignity for a check regardless of their circumstances.

Thanks to another client who couldn’t help themselves, Rachel was videoed scheduling a massage at Massage Envy in Tucson, AZ. All she did was discuss different services with the front-desk person.

Rach was alone and no cameras were following her. Additionally, this is absolutely not a paparazzi shot. She isn’t calling someone to make sure she’s seen, a la Bille Lee.

The core cast members of Pump Rules are pretty sure she’s done with the whole thing, but in this business, we never say never. Bravo is known for its stunt queen moves and it’s difficult to call the ball when Season 11 hasn’t finished taping.

Is Rachel’s final chess move not showing up?

Rachel’s absence has proved to be a bit of an f-you to the cast, as they were salivating over the thought of raking her over the coals after Scandoval. I’m sure Ariana Madix’s “friends” had visions of taking her down again, and repeatedly, to ensure their content.

Ultimately, Rachel’s no-show robbed them of moments they were probably looking forward to, but she’s not giving them the opportunity to fulfill those dreams. And we all know if the cast doesn’t “bring it” after Season 10, they could be out of a job in the near future.

While Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have seemingly re-entered the flow of filming, it surely wouldn’t have been as easy for Rachel. Now that she’s chosen self-care over villain fame, it could be the final nail in the coffin for Pump Rules.

