Gina Kirschenheiter Confirms She’s a Melissa Gorga Fan While Slamming Teresa Giudice

In the South, we have a saying for people who have willingly put themselves in positions like Gina Kirschenheiter has. The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been very vocal about her cast mates this season. Now she’s moving on to judging Housewives from other franchises.

Gina might be able to dish it out, but she gets irate when she has to take it. If she thinks dealing with Heather Dubrow or Shannon Storms Beador fans is a cakewalk, she’s certainly set herself up for failure. Gina continues to share her opinions and now she’s going after Teresa Giudice. Bless her damn heart.

Gina vs The Tre Huggers

Ding, ding, ding! In one corner we have legend and OG from Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa “Is Bitch Better” Giudice. In the other corner, we have Gina looking extremely nervous and without the previous confidence she had when talking smack about the Table Flipper.

But Teresa needn’t worry because the Tre Stumps Huggers will take care of Gina before Teresa even knows she exists. And I assure you at this time Teresa has no clue who Gina Kirschenheiter is. But Melissa Gorga does.

Gina has a podcast, which is news to me. It’s called Orange Country and she hosts it with Shane McAnally. For some reason, she felt the need to share her opinions on Teresa and Melissa’s exhausting feud. While Gina doesn’t care for Teresa’s attitude on the show, she admitted to being “actually a very big Melissa fan.”

Tre’s new enemy also said Melissa is “very sweet.” Her co-host wondered why Teresa has such a large squad of fans – which is a fair question but it’s worth pointing out Tre’s fandom might have reduced in size after RHONJ’s last season.

Gina feels like “[Teresa] is always wrong” and both Shane and Gina agreed Tre will never admit when she is wrong. “Well, yeah, that’s a problem,” Gina said. And? We all know this, there’s no reason to point it out. It’s like rain or days that end in Y – a fact of life we accept.

Gina joins co-star Tamra Judge in igniting battles with poor Tre who just wants to be left alone to have dinner with her husband while he wears her deceased father’s clothes. Can’t we all just let Teresa be great?

Good luck out there Gina, the Tre Huggers are always listening.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

