Heather Dubrow Questions if She’s a ‘Villain’ on Real Housewives of Orange County

Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County has a lighter vibe than the last couple of seasons. During Season 16, Heather Dubrow returned. She carried the fans’ expectation that she was going to save the show. And make it classy!

Now with Tamra Judge back in the OC mix, it feels more like earlier seasons. And that is just fine with Heather. Unfortunately, Fancy Pants is having a rough time fitting in with her co-stars.

Who is the villain of Season 17?

Heather spoke with HuffPost about all the twists of the season. “This year, I think especially with the return of Tamra, it feels more familiar. And I really think the audience is gonna feel that way too. I think it’s what was missing,” Heather explained.

She also discussed how the season has lighter moments. “That’s why even though this whole thing you see with me and Taylor [Armstrong] and this movie that she’s doing and whatever ― it’s like, it’s petty. And it’s good. Petty’s good,” Heather added.

Finally, Heather addressed why she felt so alone. “I think that somewhere in the middle of the season I realized like, what is going on? I really was on an island,” the actress stated. “The question is: Did I isolate myself or did they isolate me? I have my own opinions about that, but I really wanna watch it.”

She continued, “I mean, I’m no perfect person. That’s for sure. No one is. But I’m also not a bad person and so the amount of things that I feel came my way seem like a lot. But I can also be overly sensitive so there’s that too,” Heather added.

She was also surprised that her relationship with Gina Kirschenheiter wasn’t as close as she thought it was. So, who does Heather believe will win the title of Season 17’s villain?

“I mean, I keep going, is it me? Like, am I a villain? I don’t know,” Heather stated, “I mean, I don’t feel like a villain, and I don’t feel like I did anything. Definitely not anything on purpose to hurt anyone.”

Well, we will all find out when it is time for the reunion. I have a feeling Heather will be in the hot seat.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

