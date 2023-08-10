Kate Chastain Says RHONY Reboot Is ‘Karma’ for Ramona Singer

Take a note from Kate Chastain: watch your manners because you never know who’s gunning for your spot.

The Below Deck alum appeared on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast while promoting her latest project with Captain Lee Rosbach and shared her thoughts on the new Real Housewives of New York. According to the new mother and Traitors star, she believes the reboot resulted from Ramona Singer’s nasty behavior.

“I hope this is just a learning lesson for us all in karma,” she said. “And you just never know if you’re rude to someone,” she said, “they could be taking over your TV show years down the road and telling the world that you were not nice.”

Kate is here for the RHONY girls

On a previous Watch What Happens Live episode, new RHONY cast member Sai De Silva recounted her less-than-pleasant experience with Ramona during a night out. “Ramona was a total bitch to me at Art Basel,” she said. “I introduced myself,” before Andy cut her off, adding, “Oh, boy, that didn’t go well.”

The newest Bravoleb explained that she introduced herself, adding that she’d be starring in the new era before Ramona allegedly replied, “Honey, good luck. You’re gonna need it.”

If you know anything about Ramona, then you know these allegations are right on course for her.

“I met Ramona when they were filming an episode of ‘RHONY’ on a boat in Sag Harbor before my Bravo days, and she is who she is on TV,” Kate said. “So I believe Sai’s story tracks.”

But despite Ramona’s cold shoulder, the Bravo vet said the new cast has put on a fantastic show. “…I cannot believe how well the cast has done, how much I’m enjoying it, how fresh it is, and I just love every episode.”

The Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

