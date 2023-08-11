Sutton Stracke Says RHOBH Cast ‘Kinda Forgot’ About Lisa Rinna

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will soon return for lucky Season 13. And what a season it will be, by all accounts. So much is going on, according to Sutton Stracke, a dearly departed member of the cast has pretty much gone unnoticed.

We’ll have marriage troubles courtesy of Kyle Richards. A “just friends but are they really” storyline, also blessed by Kyle. Erika Jayne will continue to struggle with Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy and lose weight via menopause. And Dorit Kemsley will, I guess be Doriting all over the place. All of this action begs the question, Rinna who?

Gone and kinda forgotten

Us Weekly had a chat with Sutton ahead of the new season and apparently, the Beverly Hills are alive with everything but Lisa Rinna. Fans might notice she’s gone, but the cast certainly didn’t.

“I always liked Lisa. I mean, I didn’t last season … but I always liked Lisa for what she did. She was dynamic,” Sutton said. I guess “dynamic” wasn’t enough to keep her contract.

She added, “But no, we kinda forgot about it a little bit because we had so much to do. We were busy. All of us had busy lives and interesting things going on, and we got to travel to Europe.”

Rinna left the show after eight years and it definitely wasn’t her decision. At the time she said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.”

“It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna shared. Unfortunately, thanks to her mouth and calling on folks to boycott BravoCon, there might not be a lot “to come” where Bravo is concerned.

As for Sutton and Rinna’s relationship, they’re on a pause. “I think we needed a break. And hopefully, that will change, but I think we both just needed a little timeout. Like kindergartners, we just need to sit in our chairs,” she explained.

And they all lived happily ever after, Rinna-free.

TELL US – WILL YOU MISS RINNA IN THE NEW SEASON? ARE YOU THANKFUL SHE IS GONE?