Cynthia Bailey Fears She ‘Doesn’t Have a Lot of Time’ To Find Her Match

Now that Cynthia Bailey is single, she’s ready to mingle. But the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star fears she has little time left.

As most know, the supermodel married Peter Thomas during Season 3 of RHOA; however, they divorced several years later. Eventually, she married Mike Hill during her last season on the show, but they announced their split in 2022. Now, she’s speaking out about her time as a single woman and her desires for a future relationship.

“Well, for me, I definitely didn’t want to rush into anything. I definitely wanted to take the time to just really just sit with my divorce and new singleness and just be ready to start dating,” Cynthia told Daily Mail.

“But the problem is I’m 56, so I don’t have a lot of time. I can’t sit around for a couple of years and have a hot girl summer at 60… I guess I could, but that wouldn’t be my preference.”

50 Cynt is ready to find her forever love

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

After her second divorce, the reality star revealed that she wanted to process before entering a new relationship. However, in case her Prince Charming did show up, Cynthia didn’t want to spend too much time off the market.

“I was kind of like, ‘Okay, let me not miss my person by not allowing myself to get back out there because of time,’” she said. “I put myself back out there slowly on a dating app. I got back on Raya, which I was on before, and everything’s been pretty slow and steady.”

Although the Bravo vet has been on a few dates, nothing serious has come of it yet. But, she credits her two marriages for giving her the discernment to know what she’s looking for in her next partnership.

“Hopefully, the third time is a charm for me. I don’t want to jump in until I’m sure,” she finished.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF CYNTHIA FEARING SHE’S LOSING TIME TO FIND HER TRUE LOVE? DO YOU THINK THE REALITY STAR WILL FIND LOVE THE THIRD TIME AROUND?