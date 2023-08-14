Jeff Lewis Doesn’t Think Jessel Taank’s Husband Is ‘Into Her at All’

The Real Housewives of New York are bound by a common goal. And that is to kickstart the sexual relationship between Jessel Taank and her husband. The couple are parents to twin boys. And though the children are now toddlers, Jessel revealed to her RHONY castmates that she and her husband, Pavit Randhawa, hadn’t had intimate relations since she gave birth.

Jessel’s co-stars reacted with a mixture of shock and empathy. After all, the mother of two had quite a stressful fertility journey. It included seven years of infertility before undergoing IVF to conceive her twins.

So who could blame the fashion publicist for feeling out of sorts? Perhaps it’s an issue of prioritization. Whatever the reasons, Jessel’s castmates wanted to help and suggested Jessel and Pavit go on a sexy staycation, without the kids of course. But Pavit’s reaction to the idea caused some other Bravolebrities to have opinions on the marriage in general.

Jeff was not impressed with Pavit’s “poker face”

Jeff Lewis appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to comment on the latest RHONY tea. After Jessel spent most of last week’s episode complaining about lingerie she received as a gift, and her candid confession to co-stars about her sexual dry patch, it seemed fitting that Jeff would bring the topic up in conversation.

After revealing his favorite RHONY cast members to be Jenna Lyons and Erin Lichy, Jeff added, “But with Jessel, did you notice the husband’s not into her? At all. Have you noticed that? Like in that scene, when she’s like, ‘I want to do a staycation,’ and he’s just like, poker face.”

“Keep watching” Andy Cohen responded.

Indeed, Pavit’s reaction seemed to stay on tone with the rest of the conversation he was having with his wife. This included, summer plans and a discussion about the merits of public versus private school.

Perhaps more will be revealed about this relationship later in the season. As Andy suggested, all we need to do is “keep watching.”

The Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF PAVIT’S REACTION TO THE STAYCATION IDEA? DO YOU THINK HE IS NOT INTO JESSEL?