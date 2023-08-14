Jessel Taank Gifts Infamous ‘Christmas Tree’ Lingerie to Andy Cohen

When the Real Housewives of New York visited the Hamptons earlier this season and stayed at Erin Lichy’s lovely home, Jenna Lyons was thoughtful enough to bring a gift of lingerie for each of the ladies. Unfortunately, Jessel Taank was very unhappy with her green satin and lace nightie, saying it made her look like a “Christmas tree.” She was very vocal about how much she hated the gift. Her behavior was so much tackier than the nightgown.

On August 13, Jessel visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, following the airing of the most recent episode of RHONY. Her handsome husband Pavit Randhawa was working the bar. After he was introduced, Pavit stepped out from behind the bar and presented Andy with the beautifully framed nightgown, as a donation to the Clubhouse collection of Housewives memorabilia.

Pleased to get it, Andy announced that the nightgown was “going to BravoCon” in Las Vegas later this year. I wish I was going to BravoCon, but I think it’s already sold out.

It was a little “big”

As he accepted the gift, Andy was far more gracious than was Jessel when she received the gift from Jenna. He did comment that it “seemed a little big.” Admittedly, it was a size large. What was Jenna thinking? Rather than carry on about how hideous the gown was and how much she hated it, why didn’t Jessel just ask if Jenna could exchange it for something in a smaller size?

Did nobody ever teach Jessel that even if you hate a gift, it’s still a gift? Someone bothered to bring you something. Smile, say thank you and move on. You can donate it to Goodwill when you get home. Someone else will enjoy it, even if you don’t.

Jessel definitely caused some friction among her castmates with all her complaining about the nightgown, as well as everything else, during the weekend away. She earned a reputation as being something of a princess who expects everyone to cater to her every wish. Weeks later, the cast is still talking about the Hamptons, even though they all say they’re “over it.”

Maybe Jessel can finally get over the Christmas tree nightie now that she’s re-gifted it to Andy. I can’t wait to see what Jenna gives her for Valentine’s Day!

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

