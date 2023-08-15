Dorit Kemsley’s Son Jagger Has Baseball Bat Accident, Get Stitches in Head

Real Housewives viewers may be divided on whether watching the cast with their family and children is engaging reality television. For my own part, I can’t get enough of Real Housewives munchkins and their antics.

Dorit Kemsley shares two children with husband PK Kemsley and the family of four have appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. One can’t help but sense their devotion to Jagger, nine, and Phoenix, seven.

And after the trauma the family endured with an aggressive home invasion last season, it’s nice to see the kiddos smiling. Even if there is a boo-boo involved.

Dorit praised Jagger’s plastic surgeon

Dorit shared the news that her son had an “accident with a baseball bat” in an Instagram Story Monday. Jagger needed stitches to heal the gash in his forehead, and the RHOBH star included videos from the plastic surgeon’s office.

In the clips, Jagger is seated in a patient’s chair having his stitches removed. Dr. Payman Danielpour tells his young patient that the cut “looks really good.”

“Two weeks ago Jagger had an accident with a baseball bat,” Dorit explained. “@drpay came to our rescue and I’m forever grateful.”

A curious Jagger then asked what the scar “looked like.” Dr. Danielpour then documented the wound with his phone so the RHOBH star could see.

“[It will be] a cute little tiny little scar, hopefully nothing at all,” he said in the video.

Dorit captioned the post by thanking Dr. Danielpour for making, “the whole process painless for both mommy and son.” She also praised her “handsome” son for being such a brave patient, and added that Jagger has to return for a follow-up “in a week.”

“ETERNALLY GRATEFUL TO @drpay @plastixdocs thank you! see you again soon!” Dorit wrote alongside a photo of herself and Jagger.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO JAGGER’S ACCIDENT? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DORIT SHARING THE STORY ON SOCIAL MEDIA?