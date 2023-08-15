Jax Taylor to Star in E!’s House of Villains

Buckle up; we reality TV lovers are in for quite the ride.

If you’ve been missing stars like Jax Taylor, Omarosa, Tanisha Thomas, and Tiffany “New York” Pollard on your TV, it’s time to get reacquainted because they’re back like never before.

E! revealed some piping hot tea today about their newest reality program. It features 10 villains from some of cable’s most beloved shows. According to the publication, House of Villains, hosted by Joel McHale, will showcase these infamous stars as they try to “outsmart, out-manipulate, and out-scheme” each other. And yep, you guessed it, it’ll all take place through a series of tests and competitions, and the winner will take home a whopping $200,000 cash prize.

As for the show’s format, each week will feature challenges that test the stars’ “physical, mental, and emotional strength.” At the end of the challenge, the winner will be safe, while one of the group’s villains will be sent packing.

Get ready for a messy ride

In a new teaser for the show airing October 12, 2023, each of the 10 contestants discusses who they think is most likely to leak the news about the cast.

“Johnny Bananas is always up for a challenge, but I’m no leaker,” The Challenge star said. “Omarosa, however, probably learned that trick in Washington.” But if you watched this reality TV vet on The Apprentice, you know she won’t let that one slide.

“Listen, boo. I worked in politics,” she shot back. “Unlike some people, I know how to handle secret documents.”

The cast kept going, bouncing back and forth off each other, revealing more iconic TV villains. From Jonny Fairplay to Corinne Olympios, we’ve never been more excited to see a batch of evil personalities under the same roof.

House of Villains premieres on E! on October 12, 2023, at 10/9c.

