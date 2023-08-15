Lala Kent Throws Shade at Real Housewives of Orange County Newbies

Lala Kent commits to her opinions. And she is known for not holding back on anything. It’s also noticeable that since her relationship with Randall Emmett fell apart, the Vanderpump Rules star has honed her senses to identify potentially problematic men. She’s even spoken with a behavioral specialist on the matter. And if a man’s reputation of infidelity precedes him, believe it.

In June, Lala made statements about Real Housewives of New Jersey star Luis Ruelas. The Give Them Lala podcast host suggested that his wife, Teresa Giudice, should heed what’s being repeated about her man.

Similarly, the Pump Rules maven has words of caution for Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti. Her boyfriend is an admitted cheater and notorious player in the community. Jennifer has spent a lot of their air time defending and deflecting Ryan Boyajian’s behavior. And for Lala, it starts with his eyes.

Lala cites information from a behavioral specialist

On the August 9 episode of her podcast, Lala addressed the rumors going around the OC and commented on Ryan’s trustworthiness.

“There’s something about Ryan’s eyes that I do not like, they seem a little dark, and you know what I’ve learned, when you are talking to someone, you have to look at what their pupils do because I was listening to this behavior specialist, she works strictly with, like, narcissism, and when the pupil dilates, it means that they are in – it’s almost like an animal who is going in for the kill,” Lala explained.

“He has some eyes that I feel like I’ve seen before. I’ve seen them with other men on reality television who have turned out to be not great guys, so just, like, be aware of that,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder added.

Without naming names, Lala alluded to other problematic fellows in Bravo reality TV history. Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers comes to mind.

“I also think that when it comes to all of the women on ‘OC’ having stories about Ryan — and I get it, like, Jenn wants to protect him, she loves him, love kind of blinds you as cheesy as that sounds. When they say, ‘love is blind,’ it absolutely is, it’s blind it’s deaf, all of the things, where, like, you literally don’t see reality for what it is, so I get where she’s at but I just think where there’s smoke, there is fire,” Lala concluded.

Indeed, Jennifer is closing her eyes to a heck of a lot of advice from multiple sources. She also has the demeanor of being on the defensive constantly. It’s an exhausting state to be in, but makes for great reality TV.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County, Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LALA’S COMMENTS? SHOULD JENNIFER WORRY ABOUT RYAN? ARE THE RUMORS TRUE?