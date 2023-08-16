Ameerah Jones Discusses The Challenge: USA Elimination

Big Brother alum Ameerah Jones, is detailing her experience on CBS’ The Challenge: USA after a shocking elimination.

The former BB player went into Season 2 with a positive mindset. She was eager to compete and hoped her fellow Big Brother co-stars would have her back. In the house with her was none other than Josh Martinez and Challenge vets including Paulie Calafiore and Faysal Shafaat.

Although they didn’t compete on the same seasons together, Ameerah and Monte Taylor did — which is why she was so shocked she found herself in the middle of this season’s first elimination.

I guess you could say she wasn’t expecting the unexpected.

Ameerah talks about her sudden elimination

After being tossed into the elimination ring, viewers could see the shock on Ameerah’s face. She detailed her boot from the house, adding that she believed the plan was to target the vets, including Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, and Amanda Garcia.

“I felt we have the numbers now to take out the vets, and so I definitely thought that we were gonna go ahead and do that,” she told The Messenger. “It had been discussed around the house, as well, to target the vets, so yeah, I was surprised. You can see my face when Alyssa [Snider] comes in and tells me.”

However, like Big Brother, things can change instantly, and Ameerah learned the hard way.

“I definitely had trust with my BB24 people because I’ve already been through a lot with them. But yeah, I mean, I really went into the game like, ‘I can’t really trust anybody.’ And so it proved to be true.”

But being the first out doesn’t have to be her legacy. Her bestie Alyssa vowed to avenge her.

“I love her,” she said. “I knew she was gonna have my back from the very beginning, and I’m so proud of her and so happy to see her going strong and going after the vets. So I’m not surprised at all that she had my back at the beginning, the middle, and the end.”

The Challenge: USA continues Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.

