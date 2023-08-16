Ariana Madix’s Boyfriend Daniel Wai Partying With Summer House Cast While Filming

Everyone who’s met Ariana Madix’s new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, agrees that he’s an absolute keeper. Some people like Daniel so much that it almost seems a little concerning. Scheana Shay, for example, said she was obsessed with the guy.

But the more fans have gotten to know Daniel, the more it made sense. The New York-based personal trainer seems like the total package. He seems normal, he’s fit, and he appears to have cooking skills. And even those disconnected from Vanderpump Rules like him.

Like Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House fame. Lindsay called Daniel “sweet” and praised his ability to integrate into the reality TV world. Indeed, such a feat is not at all easy. Many reality TV newbies suffocate under all of it. But Daniel seems to be thriving better than expected.

Ariana’s boyfriend gets comfy with Lindsay

On Friday, August 11, Lindsay celebrated her 37th birthday with the Summer House cast and one VPR-tied guest. Daniel and Lindsay posted multiple clips of the occasion to their Instagram Stories. Daniel put his mixology skills to work by preparing shots for the group. Lindsay shouted, “Woo! Use those muscles! Woo! Yeah boy!” as he readied the drinks.

In her next photo, she wrote, “Well f*ck @thestrongwai,” likely knowing what the drink would do to her. And her next photo showed her sour expression after taking the shot. “My point exactly,” she wrote. In a selfie with Daniel, she wrote, “@arianamadix your dude took me out with that last shot!”

The two also posted a group photo with Lindsay’s fiancé, Carl Radke, as well as Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Gabby Prescod, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Andrea Denver, West Wilson, and Jesse Solomon. Daniel captioned the photo, “Find a better looking group I dare you!” Hopefully Daniel’s as golden as they say. Otherwise, Ariana might have cause for alarm.

Summer House and Vanderpump Rules are expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

