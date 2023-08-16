Courtney Rhodes Accuses ‘Cousin’ Drew Sidora of ‘Self-Producing’ RHOA Scenes

As if we Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers didn’t know that Drew Sidora was self-producing her scenes, her cousin Courtney Rhodes just confirmed it.

Now that Drew is in her third season of the once-thriving Bravo show, it’s not hard for watchers to see that this cast simply doesn’t work. Not only are Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore in a reality league of their own, they’re also playing with rookies. As a matter of fact, their co-stars are amateurs who don’t understand the assignment.

However, we know why production has brought back Shereé Whitfield (for a third time). Along with other unfamiliar faces like Monyetta Shaw and a slew of other guests and friends. It’s because RHOA is missing its anchor: NeNe Leakes.

This is why we are now stuck with actresses turned Housewives. Like Drew, throwing out doggy bones (despite not having a dog) and fighting with their husbands for camera time.

As Vicki Gunvalson once said, Bravo, please — get these girls off my show!

Drew knew Ralph was in Tampa

While we believe Courtney is just as dehydrated as some of the other Atlanta ladies, we appreciate her for the tea she spilled to David Yontef on his Behind The Velvet Rope podcast.

“There is this image to uphold, and there are these storylines,” Courtney said. “… you have to come with a juicy storyline, and I think that Drew loves to self-produce her scenes.

“And I think the lines may have gotten blurred in that marriage between reality television and the core and the foundation of a real, loving, supportive relationship with young children involved.”

Since we’re speaking about self-produced scenes, Courtney said Drew and Ralph Pittman’s biggest storyline was the fakest of them all.

“I learned about what happened in Tampa and how certain things were filmed that, of course, never aired,” she revealed. “And Drew knew where he was. And they were actually on the verge of getting divorced then, which is why he was in Tampa.”

The friend-of said she asked Ralph why he went along with a lie, and although his answer should surprise us, it doesn’t. After all, it is Drew we’re talking about.

“Ralph, why are you okay with running with that storyline, and he was like, ‘Well, Drew thought it would be good for the camera, I don’t think she realized how negatively it was going to affect me.’”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

