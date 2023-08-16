Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss ‘Just Trying to Survive’ After Scandoval

Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss has said and done many questionable things in general, but especially since Scandoval. After cheating with Tom Sandoval and hurting Ariana Madix, her image has never been worse.

Still, that didn’t stop her from trying to recoup what losses she could. Of course, with that as the goal, she’s had to exaggerate, rationalize, and possibly lie. And Bethenny Frankel has given her the platform to do it.

On the August 16 episode of Bethenny’s podcast, Just B, she let Rachel say just about anything she wanted regarding Vanderpump Rules and her fellow cast members. Which led to some expected self-preservation tactics.

Rachel paints herself the victim (again)

As expected, a good portion of the interview was dedicated to Scandoval and Rachel’s experience following its events. She said, “I feel like I just got caught up in something that is way too big for me to handle and I’m just trying to survive. So, I don’t know who people should hate, that’s up to their discretion.”

She continued, “I think being knowledgable on all the factors that play into reality TV is important. Because there’s so much that is brushed under the rug and hidden from the viewers, that it’s easy to consume this narrative that’s being thrown at you.” Okay, hot take: Rachel is making some decent points.

She’s sympathy-baiting, absolutely, but in a vacuum, her claims aren’t wrong. Many people get swallowed up by the reality TV machine because they aren’t cautious enough. Producers and editors are good at what they do; they’ll cut a story however they like, and viewers will often buy it. That said, with Rachel’s specific situation, she doesn’t have an excuse.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

