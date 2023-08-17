Kyle Cooke Drags Bethenny Frankel: ‘Rachel Leviss Won’t See a Dime’

Kyle Cooke from Bravo’s Summer House slammed Bethenny Frankel for exploiting Rachel Leviss for views and money.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star hasn’t been able to keep quiet about Bravo these days. Not only has she bashed the show and Real Housewives franchise, but she’s also recently been on a crusade to unionize the “reality losers,” as she likes to call them, against the networks.

From Bethenny’s perspective, networks like Bravo and others are exploiting their talent by giving them unfair contracts and not paying them residuals for their past work. And if that wasn’t enough, she and other TV personalities have claimed that these producers abuse the sh*t out of them.

Hannah Berner recently shared her opinion, adding that production companies don’t “give a f*ck” about them. “They abuse the shit out of them, and then go, ‘But you have 100,000 Instagram followers. Shut the f*ck up.’”

Kyle put his reading glasses on

Instagram/@queensofbravo

Although Bethenny tried to do a good thing by allowing Rachel a space to speak on her show, the gag is — the latter is likely not receiving one single penny. This is ironic AF because her stance in the last few weeks has been that reality stars should be paid more rather than being exploited for views.

Many people have voiced their displeasure over this interview; however, Kyle is the one going in.

“The irony of it all,” he starts, “Bethenny cashing in ads as she ‘exposes Bravo’s exploits’ and gives Rachel a ‘voice.’”

“She literally has more ad spots than any other podcast I’ve ever listened to. Rachel won’t see a dime … I bet she had to pay her way to fly to B just to record this.”

But he didn’t stop there; he signed off with a strong message: “If this was a true PSA, it would be free.”

