Rachel Leviss Made $350K for Season 10 of Pump Rules Despite Bethenny Frankel’s Claim

Maybe Bethenny Frankel should’ve thought about coming for Bravo’s neck the past few weeks. Because now, they’re spilling all of her tea.

After bashing the company and the Real Housewives franchise for the last several years, we learned that she allegedly pitched a show to Bravo weeks before condemning them. And now, we’re learning part of her interview with Rachel Leviss was wholly made up. Or so they say.

The two former Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules stars shocked us all when they released part one of their interview discussing Rachel’s salacious affair with Tom Sandoval.

And out of all the juicy bits, what gagged us most was learning Rachel apparently made less than one of B’s interns while filming. However, according to TMZ, sources close to the show said Rachel was paid over $350,000 for Season 10. And if you’re doing the math, that’s $20K per episode — and there were 19 of them.

Bethenny is on Bravo’s bad side

Nobody truly knows what Rachel’s contract looked like except for her and those signing her checks. Additionally, Bethenny knows that many reports speak about reality TV salaries, but none of us know for sure what the dough looks like. Unless they tell us, that is.

Typically, Bravo doesn’t speak about things like money, contracts, and behind-the-scenes negotiations. However, it seems that Bethenny’s latest project, which is to rally up the reality stars of the world to unionize against the major networks — specifically NBCUniversal — has rubbed them the wrong way.

It started several weeks ago when the former Real Housewives of New York cast member spoke about reality stars not receiving fair contracts and urging her colleagues to go on strike.

“I myself have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions being on reality TV and have never made a single residual,” she said.

And now that has the attention (and support) of many and even has lawyers on board, it seems her former employer is not happy. But what can they do? They know just as well as we do; hell hath no fury like a B scorned.

