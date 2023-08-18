Lala Kent Addresses Social Media Post Saying She’s ‘Done’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is feeling the effects of the past couple of years. From giving birth to her nasty breakup with Baby Daddy Randall Emmett to Scandoval, Lala’s life has been crazy. She addressed her emotional exhaustion in an August 5 Threads post, writing, “Do you ever hit a point where it’s not that you need time or a break, but you just know you’re done with something? I’m there. I think I’m done.”

During her August 7 Amazon Live stream, a fan asked her to “elaborate on” the Threads post. The former SUR hostess would not reveal the specific reason behind the post. She also admitted that she understood why some fans may feel frustrated by her decision to keep her comments vague.

“It’s, like, why put something like that out there if you are not going to elaborate,” Lala added. “What is this cryptic message? I always laugh at people who do that, but for some reason … I [had] to put this, like, into the universe … It has to be out there, and I’m just needing a shift in life.”

Lala just needs a break

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

The founder of Give Them Lala Beauty went on to say, “A lot has happened in … the past, you know, year and a half, two years.”

“There are times where you sit down and go, ‘Something is not working,'” Lala added. “I can’t quite pinpoint what it is, but, like, what do I want out of my life? So that’s where I’m at right now.”

The part-time actress also shared information regarding Pump Rules’ upcoming Season 11. She teased “a shift in the dynamic” among the cast, following the fallout of Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss’ affair.

Has Lala forgiven Sandoval?

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When a photo surfaced showing Lala and Sandoval possibly sharing a hug during filming for VPR, Lala got burned on social media. She received a lot of fan backlash since she had always been very clear about her disdain for Tom following his affair with Rachel.

Lala’s castmate Scheana Shay rushed to passionately defend her close friend. “All these people saying they aren’t gonna watch the season from the photos that have been coming out … like come on!” said the Good as Gold singer. “How about you WATCH the d*** show and see HOW all these photos happened! NO one knows what’s actually happening in this group right now other than US! Nothing is fake in this group, and people are definitely paying for their actions.” All righty, then. Tell us how you really feel, Scheana.

Scheana further discussed filming with Sandoval in a July 24 Amazon Live stream of her own. While shooting with the rest of the cast on a trip to Lake Tahoe, she participated in a “spiritual meditation/healing sort of thing” alongside Sandoval. She said it was “very uncomfortable.”

“[But] it’s going to make good TV,” she quipped.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming Season 11 and is expected to return in Spring 2024.

