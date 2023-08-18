Lisa Vanderpump Shades Rachel Leviss: ‘I Don’t Really Understand Anything She Does’

Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel Leviss made some interesting claims about Scandoval. Her affair with Tom Sandoval shocked the reality TV world. Rachel claimed that no one on Pump Rules had her back. Not even Lisa Vanderpump.

Rachel confirmed that she is not returning to VPR. She also made the claim that Sandoval was offered a producing credit for Season 11 of the show. Which sounds absolutely bonkers.

Setting the record straight

Lisa spoke with TMZ about Rachel returning to Pump Rules. “When she was in the facility … her team kind of texted and emailed us. We wanted to make sure she was in a good place first. I was going to do like a one-on-one with her,” Lisa said.

When asked if Rachel wanted to return to the show, Lisa replied, “Well, she talked about it. The team reached out but in the end, I think she decided not to.” Lisa added that no one on the cast believes anything that she says anymore.

As to why Rachel changed her mind? “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t really understand anything she does,” Lisa remarked. When TMZ asked Lisa if she thought the show could be a success without Rachel, Lisa chuckled. “It was successful before her. Before she wanted to join and hooked up with James [Kennedy].”

Lisa believes that Rachel’s side of the story has been told. “They heard it all. The only thing I wanted to know was … talk about her growth and her thoughts after she’d been in the facility,” she said.

Finally, as to Sandoval nabbing that producing credit? “That’s hilarious. No. I’m [an] executive producer and creator of the show and I’ve never heard that before,” Lisa said. “But I don’t really understand anything she says. Why does she say anything? I have no idea,” she added.

Now it all comes down to whether you believe Lisa or Rachel.

