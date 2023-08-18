Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Wedding ‘In the Works’

Oh my gosh you guys, it looks like a wedding is coming! Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen could very well become Larsa Pippen Jordan.

Marcus Jordan, the object of Larsa’s affections, let some big news drop. He might be trying to make an honest woman out of his dad’s former teammate’s ex-wife. Now, despite Big Daddy Michael Jordan’s negative take on the twosome, there could be a bride brewing. TMZ has the scoop.

Here comes the bride?

MJ might not be too fond of having Larsa as a daughter-in-law, but the chances of her giving a flying flip are nil. Since Michael let the world know he wasn’t pleased with their relationship, the couple went on the defense.

Marcus and Larsa – Larcus were out eating in WeHo this week and TMZ wanted to know if he was wifing her up. Marcus made jaws drop when he responded. “We’re looking for a location,” he said. Right then Andy Cohen’s ears perked up in anticipation of a Jordan/Pippen proposal on Bravo.

While there is no date set, eagle eyes spotted something very glittery on Larsa’s ring finger. And you know as well as I do Larsa is not going to make some casual announcement, it will be a whole thing. Marcus also admitted the planning process has begun.

Perhaps getting engaged was the obvious logical step after Larsa was traumatized by MJ’s honest opinion of his son’s life. Marcus went out of his way to try and justify his dad’s words, going so far as to say he was drunk. He also made sure to say Michael later called to smooth things over.

MJ may or may not be sketched out by Marcus hooking up with Scottie Pippen’s ex, but Marcus says it’s all good. Larsa and Scottie were married in 1997 and their divorce was final in 2021, they share four children.

Larsa and Marcus have a 16-year age gap. And sure it could be odd her ex-husband played basketball with Marcus’ daddy, but stranger things have happened. Stay tuned.

TELL US – WILL MARCUS AND LARSA GO ALL THE WAY? ARE YOU SURPRISED THEY HAVE LASTED THIS LONG?