Morgan Wade Considered Rehab After Kyle Richards Romance Rumors

Before Morgan Wade became known as Kyle Richards’ “friend,” she was a country music singer trying to catch a rising star. But when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG became enraptured by her music and started following Morgan, everything began to change.

Morgan was placed directly in the spotlight and the hot seat in one take. Kyle’s marriage issues with Mauricio Umansky flamed the rumor fires that Kyle and Morgan were more than just acquaintances. Now Morgan was reading about herself on the internet and had to navigate her new normal. It was so stressful, she almost checked herself into rehab.

The day Morgan woke up famous …

It’s not easy being thrust into a very public situation and it threw Morgan for a loop. She spoke about it in an interview with the New York Times. After being bombarded with publicity for being Kyle’s friend, Morgan reached out to her manager to see how they should maneuver in the brave new world of notoriety.

Morgan’s manager Mary Sparr said, “She was calling me like once an hour. Or every two hours and being like, ‘What am I going to do? What are we going to do?’” Mary explained Morgan’s first instinct is to go into fix-it mode.

“She’s programmed to want to take an action. She wants to fix things. And, you know, sometimes there’s not anything to do but let time do the work,” Mary added. With a history of addiction issues, Morgan was worried about the intense pressure. “I seriously thought I was going to have to go to a rehab just preventively, to keep me from doing something stupid.”

Instead of rehab, it looks like she and Kyle chose to make a video instead, mocking the rumors that surround them.

Morgan was stripped of her privacy, thanks to Kyle?

When Mauricio and Kyle’s separation was announced, Morgan didn’t leave her bed for three days. She was also crying all the time. “I’m just a private person. I’ve always been just kind of quiet. And so when all this kind of came out, I was just, it felt like everything had been stripped from me,” Morgan shared.

“And then too, your orientation, your sexuality. All that is just being discussed online by random people that don’t even know. It’s heartbreaking,” Morgan confessed. Huh, I wonder if great friend Kyle took any of this into consideration before opening the door into Morgan’s life.

Obviously, Kyle and Morgan have worked through any concerns and come out on the other side. But it would be a shame if Morgan was taken advantage of in any way for the sake of a Bravo storyline.

